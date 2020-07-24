SC notice to Centre in plea seeking 'country of origin' on e-commerce products

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre in a plea seeking directions to the government to formulate a law that mandates all e-commerce companies selling goods in India to display the ‘country of origin’ on their products.

The petition, filed by advocate Divya Jyoti Singh, sought framing of a law that shall make it a mandatory for all e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and others to disclose the 'country of origin' for all goods sold in India and display it in proper size so consumers can read them easily.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, heard the matter through video conferencing.

Alternatively, the petitioner sought an amendment to the Consumer Protection Act and said a consumer should have the right to know the ‘country of origin’ in the e-commerce portals.

“The e-commerce portals surreptitiously do not disclose the country of origin for the products on their web-portals. It seems large influx of junk is made and imported from China. The Indian consumers are still kept in dark ...let the consumers make an informed decision," the petitioner said.

A similar petition is pending in the Delhi high court where the Centre on 22 July said it is mandatory for the e-commerce companies to declare the country of origin of the products sold on their platforms and there is already a provision for declaring this under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

