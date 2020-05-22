NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre in a plea seeking a ban on video meet application Zoom till a legislation is in place to handle the privacy and security concerns.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and AS Bopanna will next hear the case after four weeks.

Zoom application is being used extensively during the lockdown to make video calls, host webinars and meetings.

The plea alleged that Zoom engaged in "cyber hoarding and data hoarding" and is not safe to use and there is no end-to-end encryption as was advertised by the platform. It is in violations of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009, the petitioner claimed.

The petitioner sought directions to the government to carry out exhaustive technical study into the security and privacy risks in the use of Zoom for official and personal purpose. By storing and collecting the data of the user, the app is "infringing the fundamental right of privacy".

Last month, the Union home ministry had also raised security concerns over the video conferencing software Zoom. The ministry had issued an advisory through its cyber coordination centre (CyCord) and red-flagged the video conferencing facility as “unsafe", days after India’s Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-IN raised concerns over potential cyber attacks through Zoom.









Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated