SC notice to Centre, states in plea against use of explosive to ward off animals
A file photo of the pregnant wild elephant which died after it ate explosive-laced food. (Photo: AP)

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2020, 01:21 PM IST Japnam Bindra

  • The plea sought necessary amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act, 1960 to enhance punishments to offenders
  • Guidelines should be framed to track elephants in order to stop cruelty against them and save them from becoming extinct, the plea said

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre, Kerala and 12 other states in a plea challenging the use of explosives to ward off wild animals.

The notice was issued by the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and the hearing took place through video conferencing.

The petition had been filed following the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala after it ate food stuffed with firecracker.

The petitioner sought directions from the apex court to declare the practice of using barbaric means, explosives and etc to ward off wild animals as illegal and violative of Articles 14 (Right to Equality), and 21 (Right to Life and Liberty) of the Constitution.

The plea sought necessary amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act, 1960 to enhance punishments to offenders.

Guidelines should be framed to track elephants in order to stop cruelty against them and save them from becoming extinct, the plea said.


