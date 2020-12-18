SC notice to comic Kunal Kamra, cartoonist Rachita Taneja in contempt cases

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja have been issued show-cause notices by the Supreme Court on Friday for their alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court.

Both Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja have been asked to respond in six weeks on the notices issued in two separate cases for their criticism of the SC in tweets and illustrations, respectively.

Also Read | Covid curve slumping across India

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy, and M R Shah, however, exempted them from personal appearances in the cases.

Kunal Kamra faces contempt cases over his tweets attacking the SC for granting journalist Arnab Goswami bail after his arrest in an abetment to suicide case. Eight people, mostly lawyers, have filed cases against him.

Meanwhile, Rachita Taneja tweeted on the top court granting bail to Goswami. There were other illustrations as well where the top court was mentioned.

Venugopal gave consent for initiation of contempt proceedings

Attorney General K K Venugopal had granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying the comedian's tweets were in "bad taste" and it was time that people understand that attacking the SC brazenly would attract punishment.

The nod from the Attorney General came in response to an appeal from a law student.

The attorney general had also given consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Taneja, stating that the caricatures posted by her on social media were intended to denigrate the Supreme Court and lower its authority in the eyes of the public.

The consent of either the attorney general or the solicitor general is necessary under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act for initiating contempt proceedings against a person. Criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with a fine of up to ₹2,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.

The top court had reserved its order on Thursday on a batch of pleas seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra and Taneja.

During the hearing on Thursday, advocate Nishant R Katneshwarkar, who appeared for one of the petitioners, claimed that Kamra had posted several tweets scandalous to the judiciary.

In a plea against Taneja, senior advocate P S Narasimha and advocate Namit Saxena appeared for law student Aditya Kashyap seeking contempt action against the cartoonist.

Kashyap had said the petition highlighted three particularly outrageous and contemptuous posts that were crafted, posted and shared by Taneja through her social media handles (@sanitarypanels) on various platforms with the malicious intent of scandalising and lowering the authority of the apex court and to prejudice and interfere with the due course of judicial proceedings.

The plea has sought a direction that Taneja should be restrained from publishing contemptuous posts on social media that scandalise and undermine the authority of the top court.

One of the petitions in the Kamra case has been filed by law student Shrirang Katneshwarkar and others. They have claimed that the stand-up comedian had started publishing tweets on November 11 when the top court was hearing the appeal of Arnab Goswami against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting the journalist's plea seeking interim bail in a 2018 abetment-to-suicide case.

The plea has alleged that after the top court granted interim bail to Goswami on November 11, Kamra "again published various tweets and thereby scandalized" the apex court and "further lowered" its authority.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via