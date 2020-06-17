SC notice to govt on plea to transfer funds from PM Cares to disaster response

The Supreme court on Wednesday issued a notice to the central government on a plea seeking transfer of all money contributed to the PM Cares Fund to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Prashant Bhushan. Senior advocate, Dushyant Dave, represented the petitioner in a virtual court hearing, seeking directions to the government to prepare and implement a national plan as per the provisions prescribed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to tackle the damage caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Dave also said the case was not adversarial in nature and that the petitioner is not against the Centre but only wants its assistance.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan sought response from the government on whether a national plan has been formed under the Act. In case the Centre has a plan, it needs to be put on record.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah asked the government to explain in its reply, “whether there is a minimum standard of relief as per the Disaster Management Act?"

As per the petition, the creation of PM Cares Fund is not within the scope of the Act. It also contends that despite the ongoing health crises caused by the spread of the coronavirus, the NDRF is not being fully utilised.

Apprising the apex court on the lack of transparency of the PM Cares Fund, the petitioner said the fund is neither subjected to a CAG audit nor it comes within the purview of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The petitioner said the transfer of the PM Cares funds to NDRF would bring it under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The bench seemed inclined towards tagging the case with the suo moto matter of conditions of migrant workers due to the nationwide lockdown. However, Dave opposed it and requested it to be taken as a separate matter

The next hearing of the case is after four weeks.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated