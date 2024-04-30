Supreme Court on Patanjali misleading ads: ‘File on record the original page of each newspaper in which public apology was issued’

Supreme Court on Patanjali misleading ads: The Supreme Court on April 30 has asked counsel of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali executive Acharya Balkrishna to file on record the original page of each newspaper in which public apology was issued.

The apex court has exempted both Ramdev and Balkrishna from making personal appearances at the next date of hearing.

During the hearing, the SC came down heavily on the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction against Patanjali's violations. It also expressed dissatisfaction over the explanation offered by authority.

“Be honest to court if you want sympathy and compassion. Our main concern is whether you took action in accordance with law. It appears Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority acted only after apex court's April 10 order," the court said.

Earlier, while hearing the matter on April 10 too, the SC has pulled up the licensing authority for inaction. It added that the matter was not going to be taken lightly as the body appeared to have kept its "eyes shut deliberately".

The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah has posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

Uttarakhand suspends licences of 14 Patanjali products On April 30 it was reported that the Uttarakhand government has suspended licences of at least 14 products manufactured by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy. This came as yet another setback for Ramdev amid the ongoing row over misleading ads.

The products have been suspended with immediate effect, and the order was issued earlier this month.

The action by the Uttarakhand government comes days after Ramdev and Balkrishna issued an apology in newspapers after the SC's tongue-lashing.

The list of suspended products Among the products that have been suspended are: Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, 'Livamrit Advance', 'Livogrit', 'Eyegrit Gold' and ‘Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop’.

The drug licensing authority suspended the licences of the products by the firm due to violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

(With inputs from PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

