The Supreme Court today directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to “forthwith" secure the records pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Punjab visit from the state government, its police and central agencies.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells Supreme Court that this matter cannot be left to just anyone and it's a matter of cross-border terrorism thus NIA officials may assist the probe.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also said that the incident has caused international embarrassment. Senior advocate DS Patwalia, AG of Punjab tells Supreme Court that Punjab is taking the issue very seriously. A committee was constituted by State govt on the same day of the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to “hold their hands till Monday" when it will hear the plea next.

“Heard counsel for parties. Taking into consideration the arguments advanced, keeping in view that it pertained to the security of the prime minister and other issues... as first step, we deem it appropriate to direct Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure records forthwith," the bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said in the order.

It also directed the Punjab government, its police authorities and other Central and state agencies to cooperate and provide the entire relevant records immediately to the Registrar General.

The bench has now posted the case for further hearing on January 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.