SC only looked into legal, technical aspects of demonetisation: Kerala Fin Min2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise the ₹1,000 and ₹500 denomination notes only looked into its legal and technical aspects. The minister said practically the economic and social impact of the Union government's decision was very serious and was detrimental to the growth of various sectors, the minister said.