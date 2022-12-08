‘SC order striking down NJAC disregards people’s mandate’

“Rarely in Parliamentary democracy has there been such massive support to Constitutional legislation. This process fructified into a Constitutional prescription after 16 State Assemblies out of 29 States ratified the Central Legislation; the President of India in terms of Article 111, accorded his consent on 31 December 2014....historic parliamentary mandate was undone by the Supreme Court on 16 October 2015 by a majority of 4:1 finding the same as not being in consonance with the judicially evolved doctrine of ‘Basic Structure’ of the Constitution," he said.