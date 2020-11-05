SC orders Centre to ban disinfectant tunnels in a month

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to formulate and implement necessary directions to ban the use of disinfectant tunnels, fumigation and ultraviolet rays at office and public places to curb covid-19 infection.

Hearing a plea alleging harmful effect of these methods on human beings, the court directed the Centre to issue necessary directions to ban the use of disinfectants within a month. The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also observed that the government should not wait till the 29th day of the month to issue necessary directions.

In the last date of hearing, the apex court had asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, why disinfectant tunnels were not banned already. “If it is bad then why is Centre not banning it?" asked Justice Bhushan.

Mehta had assured the bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, that appropriate guidelines will be issued at the earliest.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Gursimran Singh Narula, a final year law student, sought directions for complete ban on use, productions, advertisement and installation of sanitization tunnels.

The plea argued that the World Health Organization (WHO) and other worldwide scientific authorities have warned about the dangerous aftereffects and ineffectiveness of disinfectant tunnels. It has also been submitted that the tunnel exposes the humans passing through it to ultra violet rays resulting into “non-consensual medical experimentation" on humans.

The petitioner added that the “faulty notion" of sanitization may alsoprevent people from washing hands and social distancing since they may feel they had been sanitized adequately.





