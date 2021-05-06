SC orders Centre to present  oxygen  plan

“We can’t accept this as an institutional response. The situation of Delhi is really critical. We are answerable to the citizens, and we know with 550 tonnes (the amount that reached Delhi on Tuesday) what is happening on the ground. Our friendships are limited because of our positions, but our offices are getting numerous calls, and the lawyers and others are crying. They plead, ‘please do something’. When 550 tonnes is not solving the problem of Delhi, we cannot review our orders... there is tremendous anxiety on the part of the citizens to run from pillar to post for oxygen and cylinders," the court told Mehta.