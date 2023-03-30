SC orders deposit return of Sahara Group's 10 cr investors in 9 months

SC orders deposit return of Sahara Group's 10 cr investors in 9 months2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:38 AM IST
Sahara Group's four societies- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, were registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 between March 2010 and January 2014.
The Centre on Wednesday said that money will be returned to 10 crore investors of four cooperative societies of the Sahara group within nine months following the Supreme Court order directing the transfer of ₹5,000 crore from the Sahara-SEBI refund account to the central registrar.
