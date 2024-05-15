SC orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case: ‘Arrest was illegal’
The Supreme Court of India ordered the release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha in a UAPA case, ruling his arrest and remand as illegal.
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case after holding that his arrest and remand were “illegal". It is alleged that the news portal received foreign funds in violation of the FCRA case.