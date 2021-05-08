SC orders release of prisoners to decongest jails amid COVID-19 second wave

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant said that all those prisoners who were allowed to go out on bail in March last year by the high-powered committees of states and Union Territories (UTs), set up following the apex court's order, be granted the same relief without reconsideration by HPCs to avoid delay.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}