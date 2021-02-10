OPEN APP
SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'
The centaur-class aircrafts carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years
The centaur-class aircrafts carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 01:21 PM IST PTI

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum.

The centaur-class aircrafts carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy

