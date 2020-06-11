SC orders telcos to file affidavits on timeline for payment of AGR dues

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed telecom companies to file affidavits on the timeline and the medium through which they would pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government, as well as the security they can provide to guarantee the payment.

The court asked the government for a time frame to ensure that the telcos pay the dues on time.

The case will be next heard on 18 June.

Hearing the case on AGR-related dues of telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservice, and Bharti Airtel, the court directed the firms to furnish details with respect to the revenue earned by them and their plan of action as to how they intend to clear the AGR dues.

The apex court had on 24 October upheld the DoT’s definition of AGR and ordered telecom firms to pay levies based on that definition, along with interest on the principal amount and penalty. The liabilities included a principal amount for the 13-year period ended 31 March 2019 and interest up to February 2020. This was a huge blow on the telecom industry.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices MR Shah and S Abdul Nazeer also asked the government to explain the demands raised against state-owned companies based on the AGR judgement.

Justice Mishra slammed DoT for raising demand from various PSUs under the garb of its judgement on AGR and threatened to take action against the concerned officers. “Let the authority explain how our judgment has been misused. A demand of (Rs) 4 lakh crore is being raised against PSUs," the bench said.

The bench held that the 2019 AGR judgment was wrongfully interpreted to raise demands from the PSUs. It also asked the DoT to consider its bills to the state-owned companies.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Bharti Airtel, senior advocate Arvin Datar for Tata group and solicitor general Tushar Mehta for Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

Mehta submitted that the government had extensively examined the impact on the economy if the telcos are made to submit the entire amount at one go. The results would create distrust on the telcom sector as the operators might have to shut down and ultimately the consumers will suffer due to hindered quality and services.

The government had in early March sought the top court's permission to allow telecom operators to pay their licence and spectrum usage fee dues over 20 years, offering a flicker of hope to struggling telcos such as Vodafone Idea.

However, the court today said, "Who has seen 20 yrs? Nobody knows what will happen in next 20 yrs..not even companies. Your plea of 20 yrs can't be reasonable, especially when this matter is already pending for 20 years. Litigation begins on 1999."

As per DoT's submissions, insolvency proceedings on the telecom companies could have an adverse impact on competition and service in the telecom sector.

The DoT had proposed that telecom operators be allowed to stagger their payments to the government and pay a reduced annual interest rate of 8%. The total dues of the telecom firms stood at ₹1.69 trillion as of October, the telecom department had said in an affidavit to the court.

On 16 March, the solicitor general, representing DoT, had also argued that the telcos should not be charged a penalty and interest on the penalty and principal beyond the date of judgement.

On 18 March, the apex court had slammed the government and made it clear that there could not be another attempt at calculating the AGR dues of telecom firms. Chiding the department of telecommunications (DoT) for allowing the companies to undertake self-assessment, the SC bench called the purpose of doing the numbers again a fraud on the court. It asked the DoT to withdraw the move.

After paying part of their dues in various tranches, Vodafone Idea’s outstanding is at over ₹50,000 crore currently, including penalty and interest, while that of Bharti Airtel is nearly ₹26,000 crore. Bharti Airtel’s estimated amount includes Telenor India’s dues as well, which Bharti Airtel had acquired in 2018.

(Leroy Leo contributed to the story)

