SC panel draws roadmap for talks with farmers tomorrow

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinize three controversial agricultural laws held its first meeting on Tuesday and finalized the roadmap for wider consultations with farmers, farm collectives and unions, as well as state governments and state-run agricultural organizations, Anil Ghanwat, a panel member told Hindustan Times.

The committee will begin its consultations with farmers unions on 21 January. “Invitations have been sent to unions which are both pro- and anti-farm laws," he added.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions leading protests against the laws, has however said its members will not appear before the committee. “We have said this before and reiterate that our demand is a complete repeal of the laws and we will only talk to the government," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader.

On 12 January, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court stayed the pro-reform farm laws approved by Parliament in September. Judges dealing with the case also appointed a four-member committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.

The court named economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi and farm activists Bhupinder Singh Mann and Ghanwat to the panel. A day later, Mann opted out of the committee, citing “interests of farmers".

Ghanwat, a member of the now three-member panel, said the committee has drawn up a list of categories of organizations which would be invited during the course of the consultations.

According to the Supreme Court’s instructions, the committee had to meet within 10 days of its constitution and submit a report to the apex court within two months.

“In our first meeting, we took note of our terms of reference and chalked out processes we will follow." Ghanwat said it was up to the Supreme Court to appoint a member in place of Mann, but the committee’s work would continue.

Ghanwat leads Shetkari Sangathan, a farm organization in Maharashtra that advocates pro-technology and pro-reform agriculture policies. According to him, the committee will also hold discussions with the entire administrative chain governing farm trade in the country, including representatives of state governments, state-run agricultural produce market committees, farmer-producer organizations and agricultural cooperatives.

Even individual farmers can submit their opinions in a portal to be set up soon, he said.

“Our basic terms of reference are to look into the laws and consult stakeholders with the objective of addressing grievances of farmers," he said.

The three laws are the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Ghanwat was hopeful farm unions opposing the laws will join the consultation process. “Who knows? They might change their mind and hold consultations with us."

