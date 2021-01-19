SC panel on new farm laws to meet today, Centre postpone talks with farmers

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws will hold its first meeting today.

A committee member Anil Ghanwat, president of Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra), told PTI on Monday "We are going to meet tomorrow. Only members will meet to discuss the terms of reference and decide the future course of action."

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

The panel will hear views of farmers across the country, both who support and oppose the new farm laws to submit its report.

Meanwhile, the Centre has postponed the tenth round of talks with the protesting farmers to January 20, informed the Agriculture Ministry on Monday. The meeting was earlier scheduled for today.

"The government's ministerial meeting with farmers unions will be held on January 20 at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, instead of January 19," the Ministry said in a statement.

As the ninth round of talks between the central government and farmer unions on January 15 remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands.

Tomar had said the government will think about the draft with an "open mind". Saying that the government is concerned about the farmers protesting in cold conditions, he had asserted that the Centre is positive to reach a solution through talks.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

