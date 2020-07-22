NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday said a seven-judge committee will consider after four weeks the issue of resuming physical hearing in Supreme Court amid the covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Justice said the committee, headed by Justice NV Ramana, will look into the aspect of physical hearing and also decide as to what kind of cases need to be heard in the court room.

The apex court made this observation while hearing the requests of lawyers to hear the case pertaining to reservations in promotion in the court rather than through video conferencing. The court adjourned the case after four weeks and said, “We can't have 60 lawyers before us in video conferencing or courtroom."

The court has been hearing cases through video conferencing since March due to the covid-19 pandemic and even allowed e-filing in place of physical filing.

The court observed that “there is a constant demand to resume normal functioning of the courts. This demand is difficult as it jeopardizes the health of all those who attend court in congregation, including judges and lawyers. Medical advice is to not start resumption of court immediately."

Last week, president of Supreme Court Bar Association, senior advocate Dushyant Dave had suggested that physical and virtual courts could function side by side.

In a separate case, the apex court issued notice to all recognized bar associations of the Centre and states while taking suo moto cognizance of the financial problems being faced by advocates due to covid-19 lockdown.





