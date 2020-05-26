NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday as an “interim measure" allowed 30 employees of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd restricted access to the Visakhapatnam chemical plant to undertake safety works.

The Andhra Pradesh high court had ordered sealing of the plant and its premises and barred entry of all except committees appointed by the state government.

On 7 May, toxic gas styrene had leaked from the plant, killing 11 and affecting more than 100.

The apex court bench headed by Justice UU Lalit and comprising Justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran directed the petitioners to submit the list of the 30 people to the district collector. The court also said the interim measures will continue till the high court considers and passes appropriate directions in the case. The petitioners have been given liberty to raise all the issues before the high court.

On 22 May, the high court had passed directions in the case, saying "that none of the assets, movable or immovable, fixture machinery and contents shall be allowed to be shifted without the leave of the court."

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing LG Polymers, submitted before the three-judge bench that a complete seizure or sealing of plant/ premises will have adverse impact.

He said "the temperature of the plant cannot be allowed to go beyond 25 degrees and...if the temperature goes beyond 25 degrees, the situation can have some ill effects."

Following the arguments, the top court allowed people entry into the plant to maintain adequate safety.

The case will be next heard on 8 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated