SC places sedition law on hold till Centre reviews it

“It is clear that the Union of India agrees with the prima facie opinion expressed by this court that the rigours of section 124A of IPC are not in tune with the current social milieu, and was intended for a time when this country was under the colonial regime. In light of the same, the Union of India may reconsider the aforesaid provision of law," said the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, in its 10-page order.

