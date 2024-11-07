News
SC on private property: What it means for welfare
Summary
- The Supreme Court has ruled that not all private property can be considered “material resources of the community” under the Constitution.
The Supreme Court has ruled that not all private property can be considered “material resources of the community" under the Constitution. This has implications for property rights, restricting the state’s ability to seize private property for public welfare.
