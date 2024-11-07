What rulings does it overrule?

The majority ruling overrules past judgments that extended the concept of “material resources of the community" to include private property. Notably, it overrules Justice Krishna Iyer’s 1977 minority opinion. The ruling suggested that the state could treat all private property as community resources for redistribution. Although such appropriation normally follows compensation, the present ruling said the earlier ones were influenced by socialism, which no longer aligned with the Constitution’s broader role to support the government to enforce policies for which it “owes accountability to the electorate."