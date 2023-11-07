SC pulls up Centre over 'selective' appointments of judges, says 14 new recommendations pending
Centre Vs Collegium: Justice SK Kaul observed that “there are five names pending”, which have been reiterated by the Collegium for the second time, “and 14 are new recommendations”.
The Supreme Court yet again pulled up the Centre on Tuesday over its “pick and choose" policy and expressed concerns over "selective" appointments of judges in high courts. The court was hearing the case pertaining to the delay by the central government in processing Collegium recommendations for the appointment of judges.