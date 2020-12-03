SC questions Delhi govt over mechanism to cross-check covid-19 data

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government as to whether there is any mechanism to cross-check the veracity of covid-19 data, after it said that positivity rate of the virus in the national capital has come down as per the latest figures.

The apex court was told by Delhi government that it has taken “earnest steps" to deal with the covid-19 situation and issues such as availability of ICU beds, testing, cremation of those who died of the virus and fire safety measures in hospitals are being monitored at the “highest level".

When the Delhi government’s counsel referred to the latest data regarding number of tests being conducted and the positivity as well as the recovery rate, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked, “These figures which you are giving, whether there is any mechanism to cross-check these figures?".

The top court was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognizance on the issue of proper treatment of covid-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals

Senior advocate K V Viswanathan, appearing for Delhi government, said that there are designated testing agencies which are providing these figures.

“What is the mechanism to check these figures which are coming every day," asked the bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah.

Viswanathan told the bench that he would take instructions on this and apprise the court about the audit mechanism.

“There are accredited agencies which are giving these figures. I will take instructions on the mechanism of cross-checking these figures," he said.

Referring to the recent affidavit filed by Delhi government, Viswanathan said that number of ICU beds in Delhi has increased to 5,010 and testing has increased.

He said as per latest data, the positivity rate has come down to five per cent and the recovery rate has increased to over 92 per cent.

He said that number of ICU beds will be further increased soon and the third wave of covid-19 is going down now.

“Earnest steps have been taken and we will do more. We do not treat this as adversarial," he said, adding, “The steps taken are showing positive signs".

However, the bench said, “You have to see at the ground level whether it is positive".

The Centre had on November 27 filed an affidavit in the matter and blamed the Delhi government for rising covid-19 cases in the national capital saying that despite “repeated exhortations" it did not take steps to enhance testing capacity, particularly for RT-PCR, which remained static at around 20,000 tests for a long time

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing on Thursday, Viswanathan said this is not the “time to blame".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said “There is no blame. We are facing serious problem and we have to face it jointly".

“There are deficiencies in every states. I do not know why they are seeing it as a blame," Mehta said.

However, Viswanathan said, “We will together fight this out".

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on December 9.

In its recent affidavit filed in the apex court, the Delhi government has said that since the start of pandemic in March 2020, it is taking all necessary proactive and preventive steps to contain the spread of covid-19 here.

It has said that Delhi is witnessing the third surge since beginning of November 2020 and with the support and guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and expert agencies like NITI Aayog and the ICMR, it has successfully responded to the pandemic of covid-19 so far.

The Delhi government has said in its affidavit that total number of covid ICU beds available in the National Capital Territory are 5,010 and the cabinet has approved procurement of 1,200 bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) (a kind of ventilator) from CSIR. PTI ABA MNL SJK SA

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

