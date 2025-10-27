SC raps Delhi Police for not replying to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas, says five years are over already

The Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi Police on Monday for not filing its reply to the bail pleas filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and three others accused in the larger conspiracy case in relation to the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

"In all bail matters, there is no question of filing reply," the Supreme Court's bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria remarked, as per Bar and Bench.

During the hearing on Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju reportedly sought two more weeks to respond to the appeals filed by the accused.

The Supreme Court said it had given the Delhi Police enough time to reply to the pleas and had earlier made it clear that the matter will be disposed of on October 27.

"We made it clear. You [ASG SV Raju] may be appearing for the first time. We granted sufficient time," the bench responded.

The Supreme Court then told ASG to argue tomorrow or day after (Oct 28/29). However, ASG Raju pressed for more time to respond.

"No, no, argue day after with counter. Mr [Kapil] Sibal said before Diwali and we said no," it said.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter to Friday.

It also pointed to the fact that the accused have been in jail for about five years without trial.

"On Friday, you ensure you have proper instructions...we will hear it. See if you can Mr Raju...if something can be done...this is only about the consideration of bail. See 5 years are over already," the court said.

What's the case? Umar Khalid and others had moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's September 2 order denying them bail. The Supreme Court had issued notice to the Delhi Police on September 22.

Khalid was arrested in September 2020 and charged with criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He has been in jail since then.

Delhi riots case: Timeline of Umar Khalid's bail pleas

Info source: Bar and Bench

Imam too was booked in multiple FIRs across several States, mostly under sedition and UAPA charges.

The case centres around the riots that occurred in February 2020 following clashes over the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

As per the Delhi Police, the riots caused the death of 53 persons and injured hundreds.

The present case pertains to allegations that the accused had hatched a larger conspiracy to cause multiple riots.

The FIR was registered in this case by a Special Cell of the Delhi Police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAPA.