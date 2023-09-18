SC raps Maha Speaker for 'sitting on disqualification pleas' of CM Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena rebel MLAs2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Supreme Court asked Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to list before him for hearing the disqualification petitions against 56 MLAs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
The Supreme Court of India on Monday rebuked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for 'sitting on disqualification pleas' of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other 56 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The apex court has asked the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to list before him for hearing the disqualification petitions within a week and set down a time schedule to decide disqualification pleas.