SC ready to hear lawyers via video conferencing amidst surge in COVID cases

In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has announced that the Supreme Court is open to hearing lawyers via video conferencing.
As per a report by PTI, the CJI, along with Justice J B Pardiwala, has expressed willingness to allow lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode, citing recent media reports.
"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.
On Wednesday, the Union health ministry reported 4,435 new COVID-19 infections in India, marking the highest single-day increase in 163 days, or five months and 13 days.
The Delhi Health Department released a daily bulletin stating that the national capital has recorded 521 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 15.64% on Tuesday.
The number of active cases has also gone up to 23,091. As per the latest data, the total COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719), while the death toll has risen to 5,30,916 with 15 new deaths.
Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies)
