SC recognizes marital rape, gives abortion right to single women. Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 11:08 PM IST
Pregnancy of a married woman due to forcible sex by husband can be treated as ‘rape’
NEW DELHI : In the first legal recognition of “marital rape" under an Indian statute, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the pregnancy of a married woman due to forcible sex by her husband can be treated as “rape" under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and that she can go for abortion without the requirement of anybody else’s consent.