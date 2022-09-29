SC recognizes marital rape, gives abortion right to single women

Delivering a path-breaking verdict on the right to reproductive autonomy supported by the right to access safe and legal abortion, a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also directed that identity of a minor, who becomes pregnant after “consensual" sex, need not be disclosed by a medical practitioner to the police or in any criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. POCSO obligates doctors to inform the police when a minor approaches for abortion through her guardian since sex with a minor is a crime. The court said the protection of a minor’s identity on a request made by her or her guardian would strike a balance between the legal requirement to inform the police about an offence under POCSO and the minor’s rights to privacy and reproductive autonomy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}