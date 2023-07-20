SC refers Delhi govt plea challenging Centre's services ordinance to Constitution bench1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:11 PM IST
The Supreme Court is referring the Delhi government's plea against the Delhi services ordinance matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.
The Supreme Court is referring the Delhi government's plea against the Delhi services ordinance matter to a five-judge Constitution bench. The development comes amid growing protests from Opposition leaders who contend that the services ordinance bill will ‘curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of elected government’. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had earlier pressed pause on Opposition unity discussions until the Congress clarified its stance on the matter.
