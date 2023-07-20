Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  SC refers Delhi govt plea challenging Centre's services ordinance to Constitution bench

1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:11 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

The Supreme Court is referring the Delhi government's plea against the Delhi services ordinance matter to a five-judge Constitution bench.

Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court is referring the Delhi government's plea against the Delhi services ordinance matter to a five-judge Constitution bench. The development comes amid growing protests from Opposition leaders who contend that the services ordinance bill will ‘curtails constitutional rights and responsibilities of elected government’. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had earlier pressed pause on Opposition unity discussions until the Congress clarified its stance on the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra said the detailed order referring the case to a larger bench will be uploaded on the apex court website later in the day.

More to come…

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
