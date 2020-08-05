Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >SC refers EWS quota case to five-judge Constitution bench
Photo: Mint

SC refers EWS quota case to five-judge Constitution bench

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST Japnam Kaur Bindra

The reference order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a batch of petitions challenging the validity of an amendment seeking to reserve 10% of government jobs and places in educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a batch of petitions challenging the validity of an amendment seeking to reserve 10% of government jobs and places in educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The reference order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde. The top court had reserved the order on 31 July 2019.

The reference order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde. The top court had reserved the order on 31 July 2019.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The proposed reservation is for individuals earning less than 8 lakh per annum.

The government, while passing this amendment, had held that it will not affect reservations for other groups.

The petitions have been filed by non-governmental organizations and individuals who have challenged the amendment on the grounds that reservation based solely on someone’s economic background is not valid.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated