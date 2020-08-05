SC refers EWS quota case to five-judge Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench a batch of petitions challenging the validity of an amendment seeking to reserve 10% of government jobs and places in educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS).

The reference order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde. The top court had reserved the order on 31 July 2019.

The reference order was passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde. The top court had reserved the order on 31 July 2019.

The proposed reservation is for individuals earning less than ₹8 lakh per annum.

The government, while passing this amendment, had held that it will not affect reservations for other groups.

The petitions have been filed by non-governmental organizations and individuals who have challenged the amendment on the grounds that reservation based solely on someone’s economic background is not valid.