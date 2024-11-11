SC refuses bail to former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna accused in rape and sexual assault case

The Supreme Court denied bail to former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces multiple rape and sexual assault allegations. The Karnataka High Court had previously rejected his bail plea, citing his influential status and potential evidence tampering

Updated11 Nov 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse(PTI)

SC refuses bail to former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault after recorded tapes of the incident were leaked in the public domain.

The decision has come after the Karnataka High Court on October 21, rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault. Justice M Nagaprasanna also rejected two anticipatory bail pleas of the former Hassan MP. 

The plea was rejected by SC bench consisting of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench had also observed that Revanna is a very influential person and may also attempt to hamper the evidences against him.

Appearing for Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case, and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint.

The apex court's bench also mentioned that it won't interfere with the Karnataka High Court's October 21 decision denying him bail. 

The former MLA is accused of raping a woman who worked as a domestic help for his family, according to the 2,144-page charge sheet filed by Karnataka's Special Investigation Team (SIT). 

Prajwal Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Prajwal Revanna and the sex tape controversy

Karnataka leader Prajwal Revanna went into deep trouble ahead of Lok Sabha elections earlier this year when his videos from a pen drive started doing rounds on the internet. 

The pen drive contained explicit videos allegedly involving Pajwal Revanna, reported PTI. These videos started being circulated in Hassan ahead of polls in April this year. Following the controversy, the party JDS suspended him from service and he faced multiple cases related to rape and sexual assault. 

In the first case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28, Revanna is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. The case has also listed his father, HD Revanna, as an accused in the matter.  

 

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 01:03 PM IST
SC refuses bail to former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna accused in rape and sexual assault case

