SC refuses interim bail to Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, serving life sentence after being convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on medical grounds.

The plea heard by a three-judge apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde who declined bail after perusing the AIIMS report dated 7 March which said that no hospitalisation is required.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Kumar, had argued that his life sentence has in effect been converted to death penalty as he suffers from several ailments and but has not been able to have a medical examination by the AIIMS board because of covid-19.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta had opposed the plea.

The bench, comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy, said the plea will be considered in July.

In December 2018, the Delhi high court had awarded the 73-year-old Kumar life imprisonment for the “remainder of his natural life" in a case related to killings of five Sikhs on 1-2 November, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.

