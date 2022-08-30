CJI Lalit constituted a three-judge bench to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant permission for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed Idgah maidan in Bengaluru . The Supreme Court of India has levied a status quo on the maidan and has asked parties to approach Karnataka High Court for resolution of dispute.
On Tuesday, the Chief Justice of India U U Lalit had constituted a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court of India to hear a plea by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the High Court's order which allowed the use of Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The three-judge bench will comprise Justices Indira Banerjee, Abhay S Oka, and M M Sundresh which will start hearing the matter some time from now.
The order came after a two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia referred the issue to CJI citing a difference of opinion.
"Heard the parties at some length. Neither the hearing could conclude nor any consensus could be reached between the bench. Let the matter be listed before the CJI, " the two-judge bench said.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.
A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.
In view of Ganesh Chaturthi, heavy security has been put in place in several parts of Bengaluru. Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City, told news agency ANI, “Security arrangements have been put in place at Chamarajpet Ground. Forces have arrived. "
Further, BBMP (Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike) has asked all its officials to ensure that there is no delay in giving permissions for the installations of Ganesh idols ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Further, BBMP (Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike) has asked all its officials to ensure that there is no delay in giving permissions for the installations of Ganesh idols ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.