SC refuses relief to personal guarantors under bankruptcy code
A clutch of petitioners had challenged the Constitutional validity of several sections of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that pertain to personal guarantors
Mumbai: The Supreme Court did not provide any relief to personal guarantors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in a verdict on Thursday, upholding the validity of key provisions relating to the personal guarantor's insolvency resolution under the IBC. The verdict relates to a clutch of petitions that challenged the Constitutional validity of parts of the IBC that pertain to personal guarantors.