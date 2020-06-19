SC refuses staying Delhi’s Central Vista development project

Observing that it cannot stop authorities from acting as per law, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday refused staying the Central Vista development/redevelopment project likely to cost ₹20,000 crore.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the intervening petitioner, said despite the case pending in the apex court, authorities have granted approvals for construction activities related to this project. Hegde apprised the bench that the project has also received clearance from environmental authorities.

He sought directions for the central government to not undertake any activity on ground till the case is pending.

Hegde said, “I have no objection to clearances being granted. My prayer is for no change of ground situation even though there is paperwork."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said, “can’t give any assurance of no work on ground."

Mehta added that there has been “no overreaching of process" in granting clearance for this huge project.

The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev Khanna, before adjourning the matter, clarified that all other cases related to this project shall be “considered consolidatedly".

The court granted time to the central government to file a reply and asked petitioners to file their rejoinders to the Centre’s response.

The case will be next heard on 7 July.

On 30 April, the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had refused staying the project saying, “During covid-19 situation, nobody is going to do anything and there is no urgency."

The Central Vista in the national capital houses the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament, North and South blocks, the India Gate, the National Archives, among other historic monuments.

The government on 20 March had notified the approval of land use change needed for the Central Vista project on the recommendations of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The DDA in December had changed the land use of a 15-acre plot from recreational to residential on Dalhousie Road near South Block. The renovation of the Parliament building is a segment in the Centre’s larger Central Vista project, which includes a new Parliament house, a new Central Secretariat complex for ministries and new residences for the prime minister and vice president. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Opposition parties have criticised the central government's decision to go ahead with the project as the country battles the deadly coronavirus disease.

