SC rejects Centre’s sealed envelope in OROP case, asks ‘what can be secret here’2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 03:53 PM IST
This is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Chandrachud said upon refusing to accept the sealed envelope by AG R Venkataramani
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday refused to accept a ‘sealed envelope’ from the Attorney General of India R Venkataramani while hearing the case on payments of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme to ex-service personnel in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×