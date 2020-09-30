Subscribe
SC refuses to defer the UPSC examination scheduled for 4 October
SC refuses to defer the UPSC examination scheduled for 4 October

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST Japnam Bindra

  • On 28 September, UPSC had told the apex court that it was impossible to defer civil services exams any further. It was then asked by the Supreme Court to file an affidavit by Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court on Wednesday refused to defer the UPSC civil services preliminary exams to be held on October 4. A bunch of petitions had sought postponement of the exams on grounds of the covid-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) should ensure that covid-19 protocols are followed at the exam centres.

The top court also directed the Centre to consider concessions for those for whom this will be the last attempt at the exams.

Advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing UPSC, apprised the bench that the Commission has asked all chief secretaries of states to ensure that public transport is running until 3 October. He added that the complete list of examination centres have also been submitted.

On 28 September, UPSC had told the apex court that it was impossible to defer civil services exams any further. UPSC was asked by Supreme Court to file an affidavit by Tuesday.

"It is pertinent to mention here that despite alarming spurt in covid-19 pandemic, UPSC did not increase the number of examination centres, resulting into a situation where many candidates from rural areas will be forced to travel for around 300-400 Kilometres, in order to reach to their Examination Centres and there will be high probability of such aspirants, getting affected while using public transportation for such travel," the plea had said.

