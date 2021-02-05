SC refuses to entertain CAIT plea challenging WhatsApp's privacy policy

SC refuses to entertain CAIT plea challenging WhatsApp's privacy policy1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 12:26 PM IST
Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy which was introduced last month in India. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India granted liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.
Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy which was introduced last month in India.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India granted liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.
GST fraud: CA held for collecting ₹12.67 cr but not depositing with govt1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
MSME loans not exempt from CRR1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Metro's 'Fast Trains' from Monday, to reduce Noida-Greater Noida travel time1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Around 10 airports to be privatised in third round of privatisation: Govt1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly
The popular instant messaging platform recently kicked off a storm when it informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data, including phone number and location, with Facebook and its group firms, with no option to opt-out.
Last week, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from its European ones with regard to opting out of its new privacy policy, and this was a matter of concern for the government which is looking into it.
The central government told the high court that it was also a matter of concern that Indian users were being "unilaterally" subjected to the change in privacy policy by social networking platform WhatsApp.
The submissions were made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma during hearing of a petition by a lawyer against the new privacy policy of the social networking platform owned by Facebook.
(With inputs from agencies)
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.