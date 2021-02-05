SC refuses to entertain CAIT plea challenging WhatsApp's privacy policy

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy which was introduced last month in India.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India granted liberty to approach the Delhi High Court.

The popular instant messaging platform recently kicked off a storm when it informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data, including phone number and location, with Facebook and its group firms, with no option to opt-out.

Last week, the Centre told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was treating Indian users differently from its European ones with regard to opting out of its new privacy policy, and this was a matter of concern for the government which is looking into it.

The central government told the high court that it was also a matter of concern that Indian users were being "unilaterally" subjected to the change in privacy policy by social networking platform WhatsApp.

The submissions were made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma during hearing of a petition by a lawyer against the new privacy policy of the social networking platform owned by Facebook.

