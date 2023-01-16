‘Just for social media…’: SC asks petitioner to approach Uttarakhand HC on Joshimath subsidence1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Supreme Court directed the petitioner to approach the Uttarakhand High Court
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath a national disaster and asked the petitioner to approach the high court for the same.