The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's subsidence-hit Joshimath a national disaster and asked the petitioner to approach the high court for the same.

The petitioner noted that subsidence has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation for the affected people."No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level," the petitioner said.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, who heard the case earlier in the day, directed the petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to approach the Uttarakhand High Court. "We don't want anyone to use these proceedings only for sound bytes for social media", the top court said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

Earlier on January 10, SC refused urgent hearing of the plea, noting there are "democratically elected institutions" to deal with the situation and all important matters should not come to it.

"Everything important need not come to us. There are democratically elected institutions to look into it. We will list it on January 16," the CJI had said, after the counsel appearing for the petitioner had mentioned the plea and sought its urgent listing.

(With inputs from agencies)