SC refuses to entertain plea to declare 'Ram Sethu' as national monument

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking the construction of a wall in the vicinity of the Ram Sethu site for 'darshan', according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“It is an administrative decision," the top court said while asking the petitioner how can the court direct the construction of a wall. It also declined to tag the PIL along with another petition that has sought a direction to declare the monument a national heritage.

The plea, which was also seeking direction for the construction of a wall at the site, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

The plea was filed by the Hindu Personal Law Board, through its president Ashok Pandey, as per PTI reports.

'Ram Sethu', also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

