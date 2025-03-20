SC refuses to entertain pleas of 3 Delhi temples over DDA demolition notice

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by three temple committees who face a surprise demolition by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The committees of the three temples – Purbo Delhi Kali Bari Samiti, Sri Amarnath Mandir Sanstha, Sri Badri Nath Mandir – all located in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, approached the Supreme Court after the DDA gave them demolition notices on March 19.

The committees challenged the demolition and filed a plea at the top court.

A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sanjay Mehta dismissed the plea, asking the petitioners to go to a lower court. The top court had earlier agreed to hear the matter but later dismissed the plea.

Instead, the judges asked the temple authorities to approach the Delhi High Court.

Temples vs DDA: What the plea says According to a report by news agency ANI, the petition filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said that a public notice was affixed on the temples' premises at 9 pm on Wednesday. The notice stated that the temples will be demolished at 4 am on March 20, 2025, which meant a few hours later.

The plea said that no hearing was afforded to the temples by any authority of DDA or any religious committee.

The temples are 35 years old.

The plea further noted that DDA granted permission to the Kali Bari Samiti temple to conduct Durga Puja celebrations on the ground in front of the temple.

“DDA has, on its own whims and fancies, decided to demolish the temple in complete violation of the judgment passed by this Court as well as in violation of the provisions contained in 14 and 25 of the Constitution of India. No opportunity of hearing was afforded to the petitioners by any authority of DDA or any religious committee,” ANI reported quoting the plea.