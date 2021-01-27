OPEN APP
Home >News >India >SC refuses to grant 'Tandav' makers, actors protection from arrest
The SC was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking quashing of cases lodged against Ali Abbas Zafar, the Director of the web series, and others for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.
The SC was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking quashing of cases lodged against Ali Abbas Zafar, the Director of the web series, and others for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

SC refuses to grant 'Tandav' makers, actors protection from arrest

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 03:51 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The SC Bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah refused to grant any interim protection to the accused persons apprehending arrest from the police departments of six states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant protection from arrest to the makers and actors of the Amazon Prime web series "Tandav".

"We cannot use the power under Section 482 CrPC. We are not inclined to grant interim protection," the SC bench observed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on 1 February 2021.

Govt releases 12,351 crore to 18 states to improve rural local bodies

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
A bench headed by CJI Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian stayed the Bombay HC order after Attorney General K K Venugopal mentioned the matter.

Skin-to-skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO Act

3 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Some farmers carrying ceremonial swords reached as far as the Red Fort

Security tight at India's historic Red Fort as farmers vow to continue

2 min read . 04:22 PM IST
The barriers can be good at preventing larger virus-containing droplets from landing on and infecting healthy individuals

New playbook for Covid-19 protection emerges after year of study, missteps

11 min read . 04:20 PM IST

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

The SC bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah refused to grant any interim protection to the accused persons apprehending arrest from the police departments of six states.

It further added: "Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of a character that hurts the sentiments of a community."

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub, Amazon Creative Head Aparna Purohit, and the maker of the series Himanshu Kishan Mehra had moved the apex court asking for a freeze on the possible arrest.

They had also asked the SC to order that the criminal proceedings, which have been initiated against them in various cities for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, be clubbed and transferred to a Mumbai court.

Tandav is facing criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As many as three FIRs have been filed against the makers and artists of the web series in Uttar Pradesh at Lucknow, Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur for the alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the role of prime minister in the show.

"Tandav", a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming recently.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout