SC refuses to halt CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:02 PM IST
CCI, as an independent authority, can look at any violation of the Competition Act, court said
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed pleas by WhatsApp and parent Meta challenging a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the messaging platform’s 2021 privacy policy, saying the investigation by the antitrust regulator cannot be halted and nor can it be stopped from passing final orders.