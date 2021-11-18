SC refuses to provide hybrid mode option for class 10,12 board exams

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, refused to direct the CBSE and the CISCE to provide option of conducting board examination in hybrid mode, instead of only offline mode. The apex court said it would not be appropriate to disturb the process at this stage.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBSE, that all precautions have been taken for conducting the board exams in offline mode and the number of examination centres have been increased from 6,500 to 15,000.

The top court was hearing a plea by six students who sought a revised circular from CISCE and CBSE for conducting the ensuing class 10 and 12 board exams in the hybrid mode, instead of the offline mode only, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Term one board exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced from November 16, while semester one of board exams of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will start from November 22.

The bench said it “hopes and trusts" that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to the virus in the examination process.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that this is not adversarial and they are only requesting that option of hybrid mode be also provided to the students to appear in the board examinations.

Hegde said as per the experts, there is possibility of spread of virus at a place of congregation.

Mehta pointed out that there are around 34 lakh students who would be appearing in the classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

“The exams (of CBSE) have already started on November 16," Mehta said, adding that the authorities have taken care of the concern raised about possibility of spread of the virus.

“Let us be very practical about it. The examinations have already started. How can it be made online now," the bench asked Hegde.

The senior advocate said that COVID-19 is an evolving situation and the students should be given the option of appearing in the board examinations through hybrid mode.

“It is too late now. It cannot be rescheduled at this stage. Examinations have started," the bench observed.

The plea from the six students had claimed that the entire exercise of the boards in conducting the term one or semester one examinations in offline mode only is “patently unreasonable".

The petition, filed through advocate Sumanth Nookala, had said that the board exams be conducted in hybrid mode with an option to choose between offline and online examinations.

“Consent assumes significance as exams directly relate to the mental health of the petitioners requiring a conducive and voluntary atmosphere to ensure a fair assessment. It is common knowledge that the third wave of COVID pandemic is predicted," it had said.

The petition had claimed that the proposed current system of offline examination is “fraught with bad planning and lack of application of mind" which will further adversely prejudice the students.

“Even if the respondents (boards and others) wanted to conduct the examinations on the said dates, it had sufficient time and resources to plan it carefully and consider the concerns raised in the present petition," it had said.

