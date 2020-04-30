NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Central Vista development/redevelopment project, estimated to cost ₹20,000 crore.

“During COVID-19 situation, nobody is going to do anything and there is no urgency," said Chief Justice SA Bobde.

A plea called it a “brash move" claiming that the redevelopment will deprive people from enjoying open and green spaces in the capital.

The petitioner, Rajeev Suri, has already filed a plea against the project which is pending in the top court.

"A similar petition is pending and there's no need to duplicate it," Bobde said.

The Central Vista in the national capital houses the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament, North and South blocks, the India Gate, the National Archives, among other historic monuments.

The central government on 20 March had notified approval of land use change as required for the Central Vista development/redevelopment project on the recommendations of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The Authority in December had changed the land use of a 15-acre plot from recreational to residential on Dalhousie Road near South Block. The renovation of the Parliament building is a segment in the Centre’s larger Central Vista project which includes a new Parliament house, a new Central secretariat complex for ministries, and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2024.

The opposition parties have criticised the Centre’s decision to go ahead with the project as the country battles the deadly coronavirus disease.

On 28 February, a two-judge bench of Delhi high court had stayed the directions issued by a single-judge bench of the high court on 11 February, directing the DDA to approach the court before notifying the proposed land use changes in Central Vista.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta questioned why anyone should have a problem if a new Parliament building is being constructed.

