SC refuses Vedanta's interim plea to reopen Sterlite Copper smelting plant

In an 815-page judgment on 18 August, justices T.S. Sivgnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan of Madras high court observed that the unit had violated environmental laws. The case was argued for 42 days in the high court beginning December 2019. The judgment was reserved on 8 January before a division bench of Madras high court dismissed the 10 writ petitions filed by Vedanta against orders passed by the state government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board against the smelter under which they refused the company permission to reopen the unit or engage in production, disconnected electricity supplies, and sealed the premises.