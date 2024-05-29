SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea for bail extension in excise policy case.

SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea for bail extension, will have to surrender on June 2
The Supreme Court of India denies Arvind Kejriwal's request for a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy.
The Supreme Court of India has rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. Last month, the top court had granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and had asked him to surrender on June 2.